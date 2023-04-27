MidWestOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported net income…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported net income of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Iowa City, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The holding company for MidWestOne Bank posted revenue of $55.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36 million, which missed Street forecasts.

