Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 19.

Wednesday, Apr. 19 8:25 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in a fireside chat on labor upskilling with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, The Showroom, 1099 14th St. NW, Washington, DC (8:25 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the U.S. Climate Action Summit, The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW, Washington, DC (10:45 AM EDT), and delivers remarks at the Seneca Village Apartments’ Rooftop Solar Project event, Seneca Village Apartments, 750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD (1:00 PM EDT)

Wednesday, Apr. 19 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House South Grounds (1:20 PM EDT, in-town travel pool), arrives at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77, Accokeek, MD, to deliver remarks contrasting his vision for the economy with House Republicans’ vision (2:30 PM EDT, pooled for TV), departs en route to the White House (3:15 PM EDT, in-town travel pool), and arrives at the White House West Executive Ave (3:45 PM EDT, in-town travel pool)

WH departure: Gather 1:00 PM – Palm Room Doors

Wednesday, Apr. 19 2:30 PM President Biden discusses plan to ‘reward work, not wealth’ in Maryland – President Joe Biden travels to a union training facility in Accokeek, MD, to deliver remarks on his plan ‘to reward work, not wealth and to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down’

Location: International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77, 2114 Fiddler Ln, Accokeek, MD

Wednesday, Apr. 19 3:00 PM Delaware Gov. Carney hosts ribbon cutting for observation tower – Delaware Governor John Carney hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony at the rehabilitated Tower 3 in Delaware Seashore State Park

Location: Delaware Seashore State Park, 39415 Inlet Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:30 AM Delaware Small Business Chamber Blue Ribbon Awards Brunch and annual meeting

Location: White Clay Creek Country Club, 777 Delaware Park Blvd, Wilmington, DE

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Sunday, Apr. 23 Republican Party of Virginia 2023 Annual Donald W. Huffman Advance

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Saturday, Apr. 22 National Association of Women Judges 2023 Mid-Year Conference

Location: Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St, Annapolis, MD

Friday, Apr. 21 – Monday, Apr. 24 American Case Management Association National Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

