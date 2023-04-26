Meta Platforms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.71 billion.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $28.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $29.5 billion to $32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on META at https://www.zacks.com/ap/META

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.