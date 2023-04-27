2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Hawthorn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hawthorn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The Jefferson City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWBK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up