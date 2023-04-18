Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 1.50 cents at $6.98 a bushel; May corn rose 1 cent at $6.7750 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 1.50 cents at $6.98 a bushel; May corn rose 1 cent at $6.7750 a bushel, May oats gained 5.50 cents at $3.4750 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 2.25 cents at $15.1925 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .72 cent at $1.7647 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained .37 cent at $2.0592 a pound; while May lean hogs was off 2.18 cents at $.7882 a pound.

