2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.02 to $76.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.17 to $79.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents $2.58 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 10 cents to $1,999.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 2 cents to $25.23 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $3.89 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.28 Japanese yen from 133.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1025.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up