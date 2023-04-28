Chart Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported a loss of…

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $537.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.4 million.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.66 billion to $3.8 billion.

