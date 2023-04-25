2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Avangrid: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Avangrid: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $245 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

Avangrid shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.12, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up