2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Amerisafe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Amerisafe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.

The Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 83 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.8 million.

Amerisafe shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.21, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up