5 Best Credit Cards for Wedding Expenses

Inflation has hit the wedding industry hard. According to Zola, one of the biggest online wedding sites, the average cost reached $29,000 in 2023. Many couples worry about how to shoulder the cost, and about 29% say they plan to optimize credit cards to pay the bills.

A credit card specifically for wedding expenses can certainly help. Not only can you earn points or cash back to recoup some of the cost — or even cover your honeymoon — you might also qualify for a 0% introductory annual percentage rate that’ll allow you to pay off wedding expenses over time.

What to Look For in a Wedding Credit Card

“Ultimately, the best credit card for wedding expenses will depend on your individual goals and financial situation,” says Jon Morgan, CEO of Venture Smarter, a financial consulting firm.

There are many types of credit cards, so it’s important to pick one that makes the most sense for you. Consider the type of rewards you want — are you trying to stock up on hotel points, frequent flyer miles or cash back? If flexible payment options are more important, focus on the length of introductory APR offers.

Additionally, choose a card with categories that align with your spending habits. For instance, if you are booking a hotel for your wedding venue, choose a card with a high earning rate on travel purchases to give you the best return.

“It’s important to consider factors like rewards, fees and interest rates when choosing a card,” Morgan says. “As always, it’s important to use credit responsibly and pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest charges and maintain a healthy credit score.”

Consider choosing a card based on one of these perks:

— Competitive welcome offer.

— Cash back on all your pre-wedding purchases.

— Lengthy 0% intro APR.

— Rewards for honeymoon costs.

— Travel perks and protections.

Best Card for Welcome Offer: The Platinum Card from American Express

The great thing about signing up for a new credit card — and specifically when you start planning a wedding — is that you can score a big welcome offer.

That’s what attracted Alanna Koritzke, travel blogger at Periodic Adventures, to The Platinum Card from American Express. With the card, you earn 80,000 points after you spend $6,000 in the first six months after opening the account. “Both my partner and I applied for Amex Platinum cards to pay for our wedding expenses,” Koritzke says.

She adds, “It was super easy to reach the minimum spend with our wedding expenses, so a big chunk of our honeymoon is basically paid for just by paying for the wedding.” Plus, perks such as hotel status with Hilton and Marriott and access to Centurion Lounges helped seal the deal.

According to Koritzke, the $695 annual fee on The Platinum Card from American Express was not a deterrent for her, since the perks and welcome offer helped cover that cost.

Another card to consider for a high welcome bonus is the IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card, which is currently offering 140,000 bonus points to cardholders who spend $3,000 in their first three months.

Best Card for Cash Back: Citi Double Cash Card

For some couples, a stash of complicated travel points isn’t a useful reward. Many would rather have cash back to cover some of the cost of the wedding.

In that case, a flat-rate cash back credit card that offers rewards on all your purchases might be the best option.

“If you’re looking for a straightforward cash back card to help offset wedding expenses, the Citi Double Cash Card is a great option,” says Morgan. “With this card, you’ll earn 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you make the purchase and another 1% when you pay it off. This card has no annual fee and no bonus categories to keep track of, making it a simple choice for earning rewards.”

With this option, you don’t have to keep track of categories or the most valuable redemption options. Simply put all your wedding purchases on the card and enjoy 2% back — as long as you pay everything off on time. On a $30,000 wedding, that’s $600 back in your pocket.

Alternatively, opt for a cash back card with a tiered rewards rate and high earnings for the categories in which you spend the most, like groceries or gas. For instance, the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express earns 6% cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (on up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1%), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, 3% on transit and at U.S. gas stations, and 1% on all other purchases.

That way, you can earn cash on the purchases you already make every week to stash in the wedding fund.

Best Card for Introductory 0% APR: Chase Freedom Unlimited

If you don’t have enough cash to pay for wedding expenses, a 0% APR credit card can be a great alternative to a pricey personal loan. You can get a year or more to pay down your wedding purchases before interest charges kick in.

“The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a great card for those looking to finance wedding expenses with a 0% APR offer,” Morgan says. “This card offers 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 15 months, giving you a year and a quarter to pay off your balance interest-free.”

Plus, you can earn rewards. Cardholders get 5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% back on dining and drugstore purchases, and 1.5% back on all other purchases.

If having a long intro APR is more important to you than earning rewards, you could opt for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card instead. It doesn’t offer points or cash back, but you can qualify for up to 21 months of no interest — that’s a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 months and a three-month extension when you make all your minimum payments on time during that period.

Keep in mind, though, if you put expenses on a 0% APR card, you should have a plan to pay the balance before the no-interest period ends.

Best Card for Honeymoon Costs: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Weddings are expensive, and if you want to take a honeymoon immediately afterward, you might worry about affording the trip you want.

Points and miles earned on a credit card can help you cover this expense. According to Morgan, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is a good choice, thanks to its flexible travel points that can be redeemed on flights, hotels and more.

“This credit card is a great option for those looking to earn points and miles for a honeymoon or other travel expenses,” he says.

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, you’ll earn five points per dollar if you book your travel through the Chase travel portal and two points per dollar on other travel purchases. Those planning an expensive rehearsal dinner or post-wedding brunch can take advantage of the three points per dollar on dining and online grocery purchases that the card earns.

“You can redeem points for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal or transfer them to partner airlines and hotels for potentially even greater value. Plus, new cardholders can earn a generous sign-up bonus,” Morgan says.

Alternatively, consider going all in with the airline or hotel chain you plan to use. Almost all major chains offer their own cards. For instance, the Hilton Honors American Express Card comes with a welcome offer of 80,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first three months. All earnings are Hilton points, which you can redeem for reward night stays.

Best Card for Travel Perks: American Express Gold Card

The last thing you want after spending months planning a wedding and honeymoon is to deal with the stress of a canceled trip or lost luggage — and the costs that come along with it.

Thankfully, many travel credit cards offer protections.

“For those looking for a premium travel card with generous rewards and benefits, the American Express Gold Card is a great option,” Morgan says. The card comes with perks like baggage insurance, which helps cover costs if your airline loses your bag.

Another option for travel perks is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. Cardholders earn a statement credit of up to $100 every four years to cover the cost of a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry membership and also enjoy access to Capital One and Priority Pass lounges. The Venture X also comes with automatic President’s Circle status with Hertz.

Other Tips for Choosing a Wedding Credit Card

Couples can maximize rewards by each signing up for credit cards with different benefits, says Scott Keyes, founder of the online travel service Going.com.

“There are a number of cards that have perks that can benefit both spouses, so a couple would be wise to maximize their rewards by spreading out their credit card strategy rather than duplicating it,” he says. “For instance, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card gives a free Priority Pass, which gets the cardholder and their traveling companion free access to hundreds of airport lounges. There’s little benefit for each individual to have their own Venture X and Priority Pass.”

You may also consider a combination. Choose a card that earns rewards for groceries and another that rewards travel purchases — or perhaps one card that will rack up hotel points alongside another that earns cash back for dining out. Just keep in mind that every card you open will affect your credit score.

Keyes also notes that you shouldn’t use credit cards to spend frivolously, or you’ll lose money.

“Treat a credit card like a debit card,” he advises. “Don’t spend money you don’t have. If you can’t handle a credit card responsibly, you risk losing money in this endeavor and incurring significant interest charges. Only put spending on a credit card that you were already planning to make.”

