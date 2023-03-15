The 11 Best Beach Chairs for Every Type of Traveler

Picture yourself in a tropical locale with a warm sea breeze, your toes in the sand, the ocean lapping at…

Picture yourself in a tropical locale with a warm sea breeze, your toes in the sand, the ocean lapping at the shore and a margarita in hand. In addition to bringing the perfect swimsuit, lots of sunscreen and a beach hat to keep the sun off your face, you’ll need the perfect beach chair. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors and styles — from a recliner or lounger to a low-sling or backpack-style option with features like cup holders, footrests and wheels. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a chair out there that will meet your beach needs for a relaxing day of seaside fun in the sun.

Taking into consideration dozens of review sites, including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry sites and more, U.S. News compiled this list of the best beach chairs for all your travel needs.

The Top Beach Chairs for 2023

— Best Backpack Beach Chair: Tommy Bahama Sunny Blossom Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair

— Best Beach Chair With Umbrella: SUNFLOW The Beach Bundle

— Best Lounge Beach Chair: Business & Pleasure The Tommy Chair

— Best Reclining Beach Chair: STRONGBACK Low G Recliner 2.0

— Best Folding Beach Chair: KingCamp High Mesh Back Beach Folding Chair

— Best Sling Beach Chair: Kijaro Beach Sling Chair

— Best Kids Beach Chair: Homevative Kids Folding Backpack Beach Chair

— Best Beach Chair With Wheels: Mac Sports Beach Day Lounger with Wheels

— Best Beach Chair With Footrest: Sport-Brella Beach Chair with UPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella

— Best Beach Chair With Face Hole: Ostrich 3 N 1 Beach Chair

— Best Beach Chair With Cup Holder: Life Is Good Backpack Beach Chair

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

Best Backpack: Tommy Bahama Sunny Blossom Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair

— Weight: 8 pounds

— Weight capacity: 300 pounds

What sets this chair apart: This backpack-style Tommy Bahama beach chair has all you need for a trip to the beach. Its features include colorful designs, padded backpack straps, a built-in headrest, a drink holder and storage pouch, a lay-flat towel bar and an insulated cooler pouch. With two zippered pockets on the back — one for keeping things cold — you can pack your snacks, drinks, reading material and sunscreen inside the chair itself — no need to bring a cooler or beach bag. There’s also similar Tommy Bahama backpack-style chairs available on Amazon.

Beachgoers appreciate: Owners of this chair say the extra features — such as the reclining positions and multiple pockets — make it worth the price. They also like that the grab-and-go chair is easy to fold and sling on your back.

Price: $89.50 or less Shop now:Tommy Bahama

Best With Umbrella: SUNFLOW The Beach Bundle

— Weight: 9.4 pounds

— Weight capacity: 250 pounds

What sets this chair apart:

The comfortable and compact SUNFLOW chair is available in nearly two dozen colors and is made with a rust-resistant aluminum frame. This beach bundle also includes a sunshade made with UPF 50+, an adjustable and collapsible drink holder, a dry bag, and a beach towel.

Beachgoers appreciate: Customers love this bundle because they don’t have to carry a beach umbrella with them since it comes with a sunshade attached. However, they warn that on windy days, the sunshade might not be sturdy enough.

Price: $296 or less Shop now:SUNFLOW

Best Lounge: Business & Pleasure The Tommy Chair

— Weight: 14 pounds

— Weight capacity: 250 pounds

What sets this chair apart:

Durable and available in 14 colors, the Business & Pleasure chairs are made with umbrella canvas that’s resistant to UV, mold and water. The premium hardwood frame is weather-resistant, which will keep it looking good despite being exposed to the elements. Each chair has stainless steel trim, backpack straps and a large zippered back pocket to store your essentials. You can also buy a matching umbrella, a beach towel and a cooler bag for a stylish set that is Instagram-ready.

Beachgoers appreciate: Recent purchasers rave about the quality and style of the lounge beach chair, with many mentioning they get compliments from complete strangers.

Price: $299 or less Shop now:Business & Pleasure Co. | Anthropologie | Maisonette

Best Reclining: STRONGBACK Low G Recliner 2.0

— Weight: 8.6 pounds

— Weight capacity: 300 pounds

What sets this chair apart: This patented ergonomic design lets you recline comfortably while protecting your back. The chair provides lumbar support to ease tension and is made with a reinforced, powder-coated steel frame for stability. Its 20-inch seat is constructed with heavy-duty polyester, a wear-resistant fabric. The chair has extra-wide feet to offer stability on a variety of surfaces. This beach chair sits 4 inches from the ground, which makes it ideal for dipping your toes in the sand while comfortably sitting in your chair. What’s more, the lightweight design pairs with a convenient backpack-style carrying bag for ease of transport.

Beachgoers appreciate: Senior citizens say that the chair is supportive, comfortable, sturdy and stable, and they appreciate that it is easy to get in and out of this beach chair.

Price: $109.95 or less Shop now:STRONGBACK | Amazon

Best Folding: KingCamp High Mesh Back Beach Folding Chair

— Weight: 7 pounds

— Weight capacity: 300 pounds

What sets this chair apart: This folding beach chair has a high back and pillow headrest for comfort and is made with a breathable mesh material to keep you cool and dry. The stainless steel frame is durable and features an attached cup holder and zip pocket for belongings, making it ideal for beaches or tailgates.

Beachgoers appreciate: Customers love how easily this chair collapses and fits into a carry bag, which makes it convenient for taking to and from the beach.

Price: $69.99 or less Shop now:KingCamp | Amazon

Best Sling: Kijaro Beach Sling Chair

— Weight: 6.6 pounds

— Weight capacity: 300 pounds

What sets this chair apart: This sling chair has a mesh back, a soft headrest and comfortable polyester armrests with built-in cup holders. There is a storage pocket in one armrest, and the other has a small cooler pocket to keep your drinks cold. What’s more, the chair has a convenient carry strap attached to make it easier to haul to and from the beach, game or campsite.

Beachgoers appreciate: Recent buyers say the headrest and cup holders are favorite features, noting that the chair is a great option for the beach or athletic events.

Price: $70 or less Shop now:Kijaro | Cabela’s | Home Depot

Best for Kids: Homevative Kids Folding Backpack Beach Chair

— Weight: 4.5 pounds

— Weight capacity: 140 pounds

What sets this chair apart:

This colorful compact beach chair comes with lots of attached storage, including a mesh cup holder, a phone pocket with closure, and a large zippered storage pouch that is perfect for snacks and beach toys. The lightweight aluminum frame provides pinch-resistant reclining, and the pillow headrest is adjustable. The chair folds easily and has padded backpack straps and a handle for carrying.

Beachgoers appreciate: This chair has parents praising the small size and sturdiness; many said their kids were proud to be able to carry their own chair.

Price: $59.99 or less Shop now:Homevative | Amazon

Best With Wheels: Mac Sports Beach Day Lounger with Wheels

— Weight: 19 pounds

— Weight capacity: 200 pounds

What sets this chair apart: This design from Mac Sports combines the best of both worlds: a lounge chair and a wheeled beach cart. You can haul your stuff to the beach and then use it to unwind in the sunshine. The chair adjusts to four comfortable sitting positions (but note it does not have a cup holder). The cart features a large mesh basket that can hold up to 100 pounds, and the two all-terrain wheels and telescoping handle make it easy to maneuver in the sand.

Beachgoers appreciate: Recent purchasers love how much stuff this wheeled beach chair can hold and how easy it is to haul your items from the car to the beach. The downside, some customers commented, is that you have to empty the cart to be able to sit in the chair.

Price: $149.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Walmart

Best With Footrest: Sport-Brella Beach Chair with UPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella

— Weight: 7.65 pounds

— Weight capacity: 250 pounds

What sets this chair apart: This Sport-Brella recliner beach chair has all the features you need for a relaxing day at the beach, soccer field or campground. It has three reclining positions, a detachable footrest and a UPF 50+ umbrella with a three-way swivel to keep the sun off. What’s more, there’s an insulated pocket that can hold up to four beverages, a zippered storage pocket with a bottle opener, and a cup holder. The steel frame is lightweight yet sturdy, and the chair packs into a storage bag for easy carrying.

Beachgoers appreciate: The detachable footrest is one of the most well-loved perks mentioned by recent buyers, along with the umbrella and additional storage features. However, some reviewers warn that the umbrella doesn’t hold up in strong wind.

Price: $79.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Walmart | Cabela’s

Best With Face Hole: Ostrich 3 N 1 Beach Chair

— Weight: 9.5 pounds

— Weight capacity: 275 pounds

What sets this chair apart: If you want to tan your back or lay on your stomach to read a book or check your phone, this Ostrich beach chair is the perfect option due to its face and arm holes. This chair allows you to recline completely flat to lay face down, 12 inches off the sand and includes a padded face hole for comfort. When sitting upright, the chair has a five-point system to adjust the amount of recline, as well as a footrest with three adjustable positions. It is made with an aluminum frame that is rustproof, and the chair has a cup holder and carry strap.

Beachgoers appreciate: People who bought this product loved that they have a comfortable way to evenly tan, though some buyers noted that it can be tricky to get up from the front lying position.

Price: $167.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Walmart | Kohl’s

Best With Cup Holder: Life Is Good Backpack Beach Chair

— Weight: 11.95 pounds

— Weight capacity: 240 pounds

What sets this chair apart: This Life Is Good chair features a colorful cartoon graphic and positive message. The great thing about the cup holder and phone holder is that they are built into the armrest, not attached to it, for added sturdiness. This beach chair also has a built-in bottle opener on the armrest, as well as a removable insulated cooler bag on the back, a padded headrest and backpack straps. The best part is that the company donates 10% of the net profits from the sale of this chair to children in need.

Beachgoers appreciate: Purchasers like the sturdy built-in cup holders, along with the comfort of the chair and the backpack straps for easy carrying.

Price: $119.50 or less Shop now:Amazon | Life Is Good | Overstock

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to beach chairs, having lived in Hawaii for many years and currently living in coastal Orange County, California. She spent countless days at the beach trying a variety of beach chairs, with her favorites being the Tommy Bahama Sunny Blossom Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair and Business & Pleasure’s The Tommy Chair. To curate this list of the best beach chairs, she used her own experience with beach chairs as well as her research skills.

