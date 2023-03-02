Live Radio
SQM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 5:10 AM

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Thursday reported profit of $1.15 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago Chile, Chile-based company said it had net income of $4.03.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.91 billion, or $13.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

