CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|697¼
|706
|692¾
|703
|+6¾
|Jul
|707¼
|716
|703¼
|713¼
|+6½
|Sep
|717
|726
|713¾
|723¼
|+5¾
|Dec
|734
|740¾
|729
|739
|+6
|Mar
|748
|750
|740
|749¼
|+5¼
|May
|751¾
|753
|746½
|750
|+2½
|Jul
|733¾
|733¾
|726
|730¼
|+¼
|Dec
|737
|737
|733¼
|733¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|745
|745
|745
|745
|+1½
|Jul
|700
|715
|700
|715
|+17¼
|Est. sales 71,860.
|Tue.’s sales 92,197
|Tue.’s open int 374,635
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|623¾
|629
|619¼
|625¾
|+5
|Jul
|611¾
|617¼
|607½
|612
|+2¼
|Sep
|569½
|573
|564½
|566
|—1½
|Dec
|560¾
|563¾
|555¼
|557
|—2¼
|Mar
|568½
|572
|564
|565½
|—2½
|May
|575
|576¾
|569¼
|570¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|577
|578¾
|571¾
|572
|—3
|Sep
|549
|550
|545¾
|546¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|538
|539½
|535
|536
|—2
|Mar
|542½
|542½
|542
|542
|—2½
|Jul
|546
|546
|545¾
|545¾
|—1
|Dec
|494
|494
|491½
|492
|—3¼
|Est. sales 244,599.
|Tue.’s sales 290,578
|Tue.’s open int 1,336,811,
|up 9,766
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|349
|352
|343¼
|346
|—3
|Jul
|349½
|351¼
|345¾
|346
|—3
|Dec
|362
|364½
|360
|360
|—2
|Est. sales 236.
|Tue.’s sales 217
|Tue.’s open int 4,540
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1494
|1500
|1480
|1489½
|—4¼
|Jul
|1480¾
|1487½
|1467
|1475¼
|—6½
|Aug
|1443
|1447½
|1425½
|1431¼
|—11
|Sep
|1373
|1378½
|1357¾
|1361¾
|—11¼
|Nov
|1338
|1343¾
|1322¼
|1326¼
|—12¼
|Jan
|1343¼
|1347¾
|1328¼
|1331
|—12
|Mar
|1335
|1339¾
|1319¾
|1324
|—11½
|May
|1335¼
|1335¾
|1321
|1325
|—10¼
|Jul
|1337½
|1337½
|1323¾
|1326¼
|—11¾
|Nov
|1285
|1285
|1271¼
|1274
|—9¾
|Nov
|1201
|1201
|1200
|1200
|—7¾
|Est. sales 189,216.
|Tue.’s sales 163,170
|Tue.’s open int 698,191
