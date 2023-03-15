MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 697¼ 706 692¾ 703 +6¾
Jul 707¼ 716 703¼ 713¼ +6½
Sep 717 726 713¾ 723¼ +5¾
Dec 734 740¾ 729 739 +6
Mar 748 750 740 749¼ +5¼
May 751¾ 753 746½ 750 +2½
Jul 733¾ 733¾ 726 730¼
Dec 737 737 733¼ 733¼ —3¾
Mar 745 745 745 745 +1½
Jul 700 715 700 715 +17¼
Est. sales 71,860. Tue.’s sales 92,197
Tue.’s open int 374,635
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 623¾ 629 619¼ 625¾ +5
Jul 611¾ 617¼ 607½ 612 +2¼
Sep 569½ 573 564½ 566 —1½
Dec 560¾ 563¾ 555¼ 557 —2¼
Mar 568½ 572 564 565½ —2½
May 575 576¾ 569¼ 570¾ —2¼
Jul 577 578¾ 571¾ 572 —3
Sep 549 550 545¾ 546¾ —1¼
Dec 538 539½ 535 536 —2
Mar 542½ 542½ 542 542 —2½
Jul 546 546 545¾ 545¾ —1
Dec 494 494 491½ 492 —3¼
Est. sales 244,599. Tue.’s sales 290,578
Tue.’s open int 1,336,811, up 9,766
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 349 352 343¼ 346 —3
Jul 349½ 351¼ 345¾ 346 —3
Dec 362 364½ 360 360 —2
Est. sales 236. Tue.’s sales 217
Tue.’s open int 4,540
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1494 1500 1480 1489½ —4¼
Jul 1480¾ 1487½ 1467 1475¼ —6½
Aug 1443 1447½ 1425½ 1431¼ —11
Sep 1373 1378½ 1357¾ 1361¾ —11¼
Nov 1338 1343¾ 1322¼ 1326¼ —12¼
Jan 1343¼ 1347¾ 1328¼ 1331 —12
Mar 1335 1339¾ 1319¾ 1324 —11½
May 1335¼ 1335¾ 1321 1325 —10¼
Jul 1337½ 1337½ 1323¾ 1326¼ —11¾
Nov 1285 1285 1271¼ 1274 —9¾
Nov 1201 1201 1200 1200 —7¾
Est. sales 189,216. Tue.’s sales 163,170
Tue.’s open int 698,191

