CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 697¼ 706 692¾ 703 +6¾ Jul 707¼ 716 703¼ 713¼ +6½ Sep 717 726 713¾ 723¼ +5¾ Dec 734 740¾ 729 739 +6 Mar 748 750 740 749¼ +5¼ May 751¾ 753 746½ 750 +2½ Jul 733¾ 733¾ 726 730¼ +¼ Dec 737 737 733¼ 733¼ —3¾ Mar 745 745 745 745 +1½ Jul 700 715 700 715 +17¼ Est. sales 71,860. Tue.’s sales 92,197 Tue.’s open int 374,635 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 623¾ 629 619¼ 625¾ +5 Jul 611¾ 617¼ 607½ 612 +2¼ Sep 569½ 573 564½ 566 —1½ Dec 560¾ 563¾ 555¼ 557 —2¼ Mar 568½ 572 564 565½ —2½ May 575 576¾ 569¼ 570¾ —2¼ Jul 577 578¾ 571¾ 572 —3 Sep 549 550 545¾ 546¾ —1¼ Dec 538 539½ 535 536 —2 Mar 542½ 542½ 542 542 —2½ Jul 546 546 545¾ 545¾ —1 Dec 494 494 491½ 492 —3¼ Est. sales 244,599. Tue.’s sales 290,578 Tue.’s open int 1,336,811, up 9,766 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 349 352 343¼ 346 —3 Jul 349½ 351¼ 345¾ 346 —3 Dec 362 364½ 360 360 —2 Est. sales 236. Tue.’s sales 217 Tue.’s open int 4,540 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1494 1500 1480 1489½ —4¼ Jul 1480¾ 1487½ 1467 1475¼ —6½ Aug 1443 1447½ 1425½ 1431¼ —11 Sep 1373 1378½ 1357¾ 1361¾ —11¼ Nov 1338 1343¾ 1322¼ 1326¼ —12¼ Jan 1343¼ 1347¾ 1328¼ 1331 —12 Mar 1335 1339¾ 1319¾ 1324 —11½ May 1335¼ 1335¾ 1321 1325 —10¼ Jul 1337½ 1337½ 1323¾ 1326¼ —11¾ Nov 1285 1285 1271¼ 1274 —9¾ Nov 1201 1201 1200 1200 —7¾ Est. sales 189,216. Tue.’s sales 163,170 Tue.’s open int 698,191

