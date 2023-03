If You’re Paid Biweekly, Discover the 2 Months in 2023 You’ll Be Paid 3 Times — and Learn How to Plan For It

If you’re paid bi-weekly there are two months in 2023 that you’ll get paid three times. But which months are…

If you're paid bi-weekly there are two months in 2023 that you'll get paid three times. But which months are they? It depends on the date of your first paycheck of the year.

Keep reading to find out when you’ll get three checks — and learn how to best spend them.

2023 Months With 2 Paychecks

Here’s a look at when your three-paycheck months will be, based on when you received your first paycheck of the year.

If you received your first paycheck of 2023 on January 6th, you’ll receive three paychecks in March and September.

— March pay dates: March 3, 17 and 31.

— September pay dates: Sept. 1, 15 and 29.

If you received your first paycheck of 2023 on January 13th, you’ll receive three paychecks in June and September.

— June pay dates: June 2, 16 and 30.

— December pay dates: Dec. 1, 15 and 29.

How Do You Budget For a 3-Paycheck Month?

When budgeting, a three-paycheck month means a higher level of income. If you normally make $4,000 per month, it could mean you’ll make $6,000. As a result, you’ll have more disposable income. So, what should you do with it?

While a shopping spree can be tempting, consider how that money could also boost your overall financial situation. If you aren’t sure where to start, Rizek Housari, certified public account and certified financial planner, recommends the following making the following moves a priority.

— Pay off high-interest debt.

— Work toward a fully funded emergency fund.

— Consider making retirement contributions.

— Plan for your future and your dependents (college, buying a home, etc.)

Let’s take a closer look at each of these options:

Pay Off High-Interest Debt

If you have high-interest debt, your outstanding balance is costing you money every month.

“If all the interest you’re gaining through sound financial moves is being eaten up by interest you’re being charged on debt, you’re at a loss,” Michael Sparrow, certified financial educator, says.

An extra paycheck presents a great opportunity to chip away at high-interest credit card bills and loan balances.

Build an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund refers to a savings account that’s easily accessible in case of emergencies. Experts recommend that you stock it with enough money to cover three to six months of living expenses. It can come in handy if, for example, you lose your income source or need an expensive car repair.

Instead of borrowing and potentially taking on debt, you’ll have funds available. It can also be a stress reliever.

Invest in Retirement Accounts

By using some of your extra paychecks to contribute to a retirement account like a Roth IRA or 401(k), you can have money working for your future self. And the earlier you start, the better.

If you qualify to contribute to a Roth IRA, you can deposit post-tax earnings and they’ll grow tax-free. You can also withdraw your deposits at any time without triggering taxes or penalties — and you can withdraw your earnings tax — and penalty-free after you turn 59 1/2.

Another tax-friendly retirement option is a 401(k). If you have one, consider making an extra contribution to it. It might also be a good time to ensure you’re taking full advantage of any employer contribution matching offerings.

Consider Other Savings Goals

You can also use your extra paychecks to make progress on other savings goals. If, for example, you’re saving up for a down payment on a house, your child’s college education or even an upcoming vacation, it money could help you meet your goal faster.

Planning for Your Extra Paycheck

You probably won’t be able to achieve all of the above goals with one or two extra paychecks, but the extra money can help you jump a few steps ahead.

“Divide the amount into three equal portions: savings, debt payoff and fun money, Desiree Kaul, CFP, chartered financial consultant and accredited financial counselor, says. She advises building up your savings or emergency fund and making an extra payment toward the principal balance of a debt.

“In cases when you don’t have any debt, you can use that portion towards the savings and fun categories. Then, if you’ve contributed to the other two categories, you should also treat yourself,” she says,

