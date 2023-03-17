MARCH MADNESS: Most brackets bust on Day 1 | Where to watch | Howard alum relives NCAA appearance | Final run for voice of March Madness | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Home » Latest News » Hallador Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 5:03 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $18.1 million, or 55 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $362 million.

