Hallador Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $18.1 million, or 55 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $362 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.