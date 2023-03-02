Great Ajax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.3…

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15 million, or $1.26 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $39 million.

Great Ajax shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.32, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJX

