Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 13.50 cents at $7.0625 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 16 cents at $6.4275 a bushel; Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.32 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 16.75 cents at 15.18 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle was off 1.28 cents at $1.6452 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.38 cents at $1.8837 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.8515 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.