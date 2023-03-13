Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. gained 5.50 cents at $6.7225 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at $6.2450 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. gained 5.50 cents at $6.7225 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at $6.2450 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 2.75 cents at at $3.4575 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 13 cents at $15.00 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .72 cent at $1.6355 a pound; Mar. cattle was off .65 cent at $1.9082 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was down 1.23 cents at $.8622 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.