Global Ship Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Majuro, Marshall Islands-based company said it had net income of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $165 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $292.9 million, or $7.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $645.6 million.

