Fossil Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were 14 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $499.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.2 million, or 85 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

