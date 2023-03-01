Live Radio
Erie Indemnity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 5:55 PM

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $65.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

The insurance company posted revenue of $700.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $298.6 million, or $5.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.84 billion.

