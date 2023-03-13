Curis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Monday reported a loss of $11.3 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Monday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $56.7 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.2 million.

