CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $637.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $624.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $674.9 million to $678.2 million for the fiscal first quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.21 to $2.39 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion.

