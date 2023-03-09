CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|653½
|—21
|May
|689
|691½
|664¼
|665¾
|—21¾
|Jul
|698¾
|701½
|675¾
|677
|—20
|Sep
|708½
|712½
|687¾
|689
|—18¾
|Dec
|724¼
|728½
|704¼
|705¼
|—18¼
|Mar
|736
|739¾
|716½
|717¾
|—17
|May
|738
|742¼
|721
|722¼
|—15¾
|Jul
|728¼
|728¼
|704¼
|707
|—16¼
|Sep
|708¼
|711¼
|707¾
|707¾
|—16
|Dec
|715½
|718
|714½
|715
|—15½
|Mar
|721¾
|721¾
|721½
|721½
|—15¼
|May
|713½
|—15¼
|Jul
|677½
|—15¼
|Est. sales 138,585.
|Wed.’s sales 103,710
|Wed.’s open int 365,134,
|up 4,343
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|633¾
|637¼
|618¼
|618½
|—16
|May
|625½
|629¾
|610¼
|611½
|—14
|Jul
|614
|618
|600½
|601¾
|—12¼
|Sep
|568¼
|571½
|560¾
|561¼
|—7¼
|Dec
|558
|560¼
|551¼
|553½
|—4½
|Mar
|565
|568½
|559½
|562
|—4½
|May
|571¼
|572
|564¾
|567
|—4¼
|Jul
|572¾
|572¾
|566½
|568¾
|—4
|Sep
|542
|544
|537¼
|539
|—3½
|Dec
|530½
|532
|526
|528¼
|—3
|Mar
|534¾
|—2½
|May
|537
|—2½
|Jul
|536½
|—3½
|Sep
|500¾
|—3½
|Dec
|487
|487
|483
|484½
|—3
|Jul
|490
|—3
|Dec
|471½
|471½
|468¾
|468¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 409,280.
|Wed.’s sales 355,097
|Wed.’s open int 1,292,531,
|up 14,388
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|344¾
|—
|½
|May
|348¾
|353¼
|346¾
|348½
|—
|½
|Jul
|348¼
|352
|347
|349¼
|+½
|Sep
|353¼
|353¾
|352¾
|352¾
|Dec
|364
|364
|361¼
|363¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|367¾
|+1¼
|May
|384¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|376¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|380
|—
|¼
|Dec
|380
|—
|¼
|Jul
|365
|—
|¼
|Sep
|380¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 507.
|Wed.’s sales 830
|Wed.’s open int 4,746
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1529½
|1535½
|1516
|1520
|—6¾
|May
|1517½
|1528¾
|1505½
|1510¾
|—7
|Jul
|1505½
|1516¼
|1493
|1498¾
|—7½
|Aug
|1469¾
|1480
|1457½
|1463½
|—8½
|Sep
|1403½
|1411¼
|1389¼
|1394½
|—9¼
|Nov
|1371
|1377¾
|1355¾
|1360
|—11½
|Jan
|1375½
|1381¼
|1360
|1364
|—11¾
|Mar
|1364½
|1370
|1350¾
|1354½
|—11½
|May
|1364¾
|1367¼
|1352¼
|1353¼
|—11½
|Jul
|1366½
|1367½
|1353¾
|1354¾
|—11¾
|Aug
|1340
|—11½
|Sep
|1307½
|—11½
|Nov
|1298
|1300¼
|1285
|1289½
|—8¾
|Jan
|1290½
|—8¾
|Mar
|1282¾
|—8
|May
|1278
|—8
|Jul
|1286
|—8¼
|Aug
|1275¼
|—8¼
|Sep
|1255
|—8¼
|Nov
|1212¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|1208¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1177¾
|—5¼
|Est. sales 209,254.
|Wed.’s sales 201,668
|Wed.’s open int 694,630,
|up 3,092
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|58.76
|58.78
|56.57
|56.57
|—1.92
|May
|59.08
|59.65
|57.01
|57.06
|—2.02
|Jul
|59.01
|59.53
|57.06
|57.09
|—1.91
|Aug
|58.49
|58.93
|56.66
|56.69
|—1.80
|Sep
|57.98
|58.38
|56.26
|56.29
|—1.70
|Oct
|57.37
|57.77
|55.78
|55.81
|—1.61
|Dec
|57.08
|57.54
|55.56
|55.60
|—1.55
|Jan
|56.89
|57.26
|55.43
|55.45
|—1.51
|Mar
|56.94
|57.00
|55.27
|55.29
|—1.42
|May
|56.83
|56.83
|55.21
|55.24
|—1.35
|Jul
|56.11
|56.11
|55.20
|55.23
|—1.31
|Aug
|56.02
|56.02
|55.13
|55.13
|—1.28
|Sep
|55.89
|55.89
|54.97
|54.97
|—1.22
|Oct
|54.67
|—1.19
|Dec
|55.40
|55.49
|54.62
|54.62
|—1.18
|Jan
|54.52
|—1.17
|Mar
|54.27
|—1.15
|May
|54.19
|—1.15
|Jul
|54.19
|—1.45
|Aug
|54.15
|—1.45
|Sep
|54.14
|—1.45
|Oct
|54.42
|—1.09
|Dec
|54.40
|54.40
|54.34
|54.34
|—1.11
|Jul
|54.25
|—1.11
|Oct
|54.24
|—1.11
|Dec
|54.10
|—1.11
|Est. sales 4,898,244.
|Wed.’s sales 118,903
|Wed.’s open int 444,730
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|501.90
|503.00
|495.00
|498.90
|+.50
|May
|486.70
|492.50
|482.70
|486.90
|+1.20
|Jul
|477.40
|482.80
|473.80
|477.90
|+1.00
|Aug
|465.20
|468.90
|461.60
|465.30
|+.90
|Sep
|448.70
|451.80
|445.50
|449.20
|+1.00
|Oct
|435.10
|437.80
|432.70
|435.80
|+.50
|Dec
|432.20
|434.80
|429.40
|432.50
|+.50
|Jan
|425.90
|428.20
|423.70
|426.70
|+.60
|Mar
|415.50
|416.00
|412.40
|415.60
|+.90
|May
|409.10
|409.50
|407.30
|409.40
|+.80
|Jul
|406.90
|407.30
|404.50
|407.10
|+.30
|Aug
|402.80
|+.30
|Sep
|397.00
|+.20
|Oct
|389.30
|+.20
|Dec
|387.80
|+.10
|Jan
|385.80
|+.10
|Mar
|381.50
|+.10
|May
|378.00
|+.10
|Jul
|383.70
|+.10
|Aug
|381.60
|+.10
|Sep
|377.60
|+.10
|Oct
|381.10
|+.10
|Dec
|378.00
|+.10
|Jul
|376.50
|+.10
|Oct
|376.50
|+.10
|Dec
|370.90
|+.10
|Est. sales 103,166.
|Wed.’s sales 123,765
|Wed.’s open int 446,492
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.