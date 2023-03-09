CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 653½ —21 May 689 691½ 664¼ 665¾ —21¾ Jul 698¾ 701½ 675¾ 677 —20 Sep 708½ 712½ 687¾ 689 —18¾ Dec 724¼ 728½ 704¼ 705¼ —18¼ Mar 736 739¾ 716½ 717¾ —17 May 738 742¼ 721 722¼ —15¾ Jul 728¼ 728¼ 704¼ 707 —16¼ Sep 708¼ 711¼ 707¾ 707¾ —16 Dec 715½ 718 714½ 715 —15½ Mar 721¾ 721¾ 721½ 721½ —15¼ May 713½ —15¼ Jul 677½ —15¼ Est. sales 138,585. Wed.’s sales 103,710 Wed.’s open int 365,134, up 4,343 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 633¾ 637¼ 618¼ 618½ —16 May 625½ 629¾ 610¼ 611½ —14 Jul 614 618 600½ 601¾ —12¼ Sep 568¼ 571½ 560¾ 561¼ —7¼ Dec 558 560¼ 551¼ 553½ —4½ Mar 565 568½ 559½ 562 —4½ May 571¼ 572 564¾ 567 —4¼ Jul 572¾ 572¾ 566½ 568¾ —4 Sep 542 544 537¼ 539 —3½ Dec 530½ 532 526 528¼ —3 Mar 534¾ —2½ May 537 —2½ Jul 536½ —3½ Sep 500¾ —3½ Dec 487 487 483 484½ —3 Jul 490 —3 Dec 471½ 471½ 468¾ 468¾ — ½ Est. sales 409,280. Wed.’s sales 355,097 Wed.’s open int 1,292,531, up 14,388 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 344¾ — ½ May 348¾ 353¼ 346¾ 348½ — ½ Jul 348¼ 352 347 349¼ +½ Sep 353¼ 353¾ 352¾ 352¾ Dec 364 364 361¼ 363¼ +1¼ Mar 367¾ +1¼ May 384¼ +1¼ Jul 376¾ +1¼ Sep 380 — ¼ Dec 380 — ¼ Jul 365 — ¼ Sep 380¾ — ¼ Est. sales 507. Wed.’s sales 830 Wed.’s open int 4,746 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1529½ 1535½ 1516 1520 —6¾ May 1517½ 1528¾ 1505½ 1510¾ —7 Jul 1505½ 1516¼ 1493 1498¾ —7½ Aug 1469¾ 1480 1457½ 1463½ —8½ Sep 1403½ 1411¼ 1389¼ 1394½ —9¼ Nov 1371 1377¾ 1355¾ 1360 —11½ Jan 1375½ 1381¼ 1360 1364 —11¾ Mar 1364½ 1370 1350¾ 1354½ —11½ May 1364¾ 1367¼ 1352¼ 1353¼ —11½ Jul 1366½ 1367½ 1353¾ 1354¾ —11¾ Aug 1340 —11½ Sep 1307½ —11½ Nov 1298 1300¼ 1285 1289½ —8¾ Jan 1290½ —8¾ Mar 1282¾ —8 May 1278 —8 Jul 1286 —8¼ Aug 1275¼ —8¼ Sep 1255 —8¼ Nov 1212¼ —5¼ Jul 1208¼ —5¼ Nov 1177¾ —5¼ Est. sales 209,254. Wed.’s sales 201,668 Wed.’s open int 694,630, up 3,092 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 58.76 58.78 56.57 56.57 —1.92 May 59.08 59.65 57.01 57.06 —2.02 Jul 59.01 59.53 57.06 57.09 —1.91 Aug 58.49 58.93 56.66 56.69 —1.80 Sep 57.98 58.38 56.26 56.29 —1.70 Oct 57.37 57.77 55.78 55.81 —1.61 Dec 57.08 57.54 55.56 55.60 —1.55 Jan 56.89 57.26 55.43 55.45 —1.51 Mar 56.94 57.00 55.27 55.29 —1.42 May 56.83 56.83 55.21 55.24 —1.35 Jul 56.11 56.11 55.20 55.23 —1.31 Aug 56.02 56.02 55.13 55.13 —1.28 Sep 55.89 55.89 54.97 54.97 —1.22 Oct 54.67 —1.19 Dec 55.40 55.49 54.62 54.62 —1.18 Jan 54.52 —1.17 Mar 54.27 —1.15 May 54.19 —1.15 Jul 54.19 —1.45 Aug 54.15 —1.45 Sep 54.14 —1.45 Oct 54.42 —1.09 Dec 54.40 54.40 54.34 54.34 —1.11 Jul 54.25 —1.11 Oct 54.24 —1.11 Dec 54.10 —1.11 Est. sales 4,898,244. Wed.’s sales 118,903 Wed.’s open int 444,730 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 501.90 503.00 495.00 498.90 +.50 May 486.70 492.50 482.70 486.90 +1.20 Jul 477.40 482.80 473.80 477.90 +1.00 Aug 465.20 468.90 461.60 465.30 +.90 Sep 448.70 451.80 445.50 449.20 +1.00 Oct 435.10 437.80 432.70 435.80 +.50 Dec 432.20 434.80 429.40 432.50 +.50 Jan 425.90 428.20 423.70 426.70 +.60 Mar 415.50 416.00 412.40 415.60 +.90 May 409.10 409.50 407.30 409.40 +.80 Jul 406.90 407.30 404.50 407.10 +.30 Aug 402.80 +.30 Sep 397.00 +.20 Oct 389.30 +.20 Dec 387.80 +.10 Jan 385.80 +.10 Mar 381.50 +.10 May 378.00 +.10 Jul 383.70 +.10 Aug 381.60 +.10 Sep 377.60 +.10 Oct 381.10 +.10 Dec 378.00 +.10 Jul 376.50 +.10 Oct 376.50 +.10 Dec 370.90 +.10 Est. sales 103,166. Wed.’s sales 123,765 Wed.’s open int 446,492

