American States Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.6 million.

The San Dimas, California-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.4 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $491.5 million.

American States Water shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.91, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

