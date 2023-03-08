8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

In September 2022, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of…

In September 2022, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. However, in 2023, Democrats no longer control the House, Pelosi is no longer House speaker and there has still been no vote on congressional stock trading.

Members of Congress are currently allowed to buy and sell individual stocks as long as they disclose their trades within 45 days. Pelosi has attracted a large following of stock traders on social media platforms in recent years, thanks to the strong returns both she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated on certain trades.

Here are eight of Nancy Pelosi’s most recent stock purchases:

Stock Share price change since 2022 purchase Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL) -11.6% (Class C) Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) -1.5% Apple Inc. (AAPL) +7.7% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) -39.9% AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) -13.8% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) -32.6% PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) -55.6% American Express Co. (AXP) +0.7%

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In September 2022, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class C shares by exercising 200 call options. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December of 2021. Between the time of the option purchase and the time she exercised them, Alphabet’s share price dropped 27.4%. In December, Pelosi sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares, but she is still holding onto the Class C shares for now. As of March 13, the stock is down 11.6% since Pelosi exercised her options.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest professional software and cloud services providers. In May 2022, Pelosi purchased 50 Microsoft call options with a $180 strike price expiring in June 2023. Since Pelosi made that purchase, the stock is down 1.5% as of March 13. In January, Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that exceeded consensus analyst estimates. However, Microsoft’s revenue and quarterly guidance fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Microsoft’s net income also dropped 12.4% from a year ago to $16.4 billion in the quarter, and the company’s Azure and other cloud services revenue growth slowed to 31%.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

The iPhone maker is the most valuable public company in the U.S. market with a market capitalization of $2.4 trillion. Pelosi actively traded Apple throughout 2022. She first purchased 10,000 shares of Apple stock by exercising Apple call options back in January 2022. In May, Pelosi added to her Apple stake by buying 100 Apple call options with a strike price of $80 expiring in March 2023. Just days later, Pelosi disclosed an additional purchase of 50 Apple call options with an $80 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2022, Pelosi sold 50 Apple call options with a $100 strike price prior to their June 17 expiration. Since her last May purchase, AAPL has risen 7.7%.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the most valuable U.S. electric vehicle maker, with a market cap of $572 billion. In March 2022, Pelosi purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla by exercising 25 call options with a strike price of $500. Pelosi had purchased those call options way back in December 2020. Between the time the purchase was disclosed and the time she exercised the options, Tesla’s share price climbed 36.1%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 5,000 shares of Tesla at a more than $511,000 loss. Tesla shares are down 39.9% since she exercised her options in March 2022.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading investment manager. Pelosi purchased 10,000 shares of AllianceBernstein in January 2022. The company recently reported a 21.7% drop in revenue, a 48.1% drop in operating income, an 53.5% drop in earnings per share and a 16.4% drop in average assets under management for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same quarter in 2021. Prior to the earnings report, Pelosi dumped 20,000 shares of AB stock in December 2022 for a $11,510 loss. The stock has fallen 13.8% since Pelosi’s January 2022 purchase, but it is up 6.6% year to date as of March 13.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates theme parks, movie and television studios, cruise lines and other businesses. Disney also owns the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services. Pelosi purchased 10,000 shares of Disney in January 2022 by exercising 100 Disney call options with a strike price of $100. In September 2022, Pelosi reported that 50 Disney call options she purchased in 2021 expired worthless. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 10,000 shares of DIS stock at a $114,138 loss. Since she exercised her Disney call options in January 2022, the stock is down 32.6% as of March 13.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal is a digital and mobile payments platform. In January 2022, Pelosi exercised 50 call options with a strike price of $100 to purchase 5,000 shares of PayPal. Pelosi had previously disclosed two large purchases of at least $750,000 in PayPal stock in June 2020. Pelosi’s PayPal investment performed terribly in 2022. In fact, PYPL was one of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500. In December, Pelosi sold 5,000 of her PYPL shares at a $424,313 loss. As of March 13, PayPal is down 55.6% from when Pelosi exercised her PayPal call options in January 2022.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards and travel-related services. In January 2022, Pelosi purchased 5,000 shares of American Express by exercising 50 call options with an $80 strike price. Pelosi previously purchased at least $100,000 in AXP stock back in June 2020. American Express shares are up 71.2% since Pelosi made her large 2020 purchase, and up 0.7% since she added to her stake in January 2022. Pelosi is in good company in American Express, given it’s also one of the largest holdings of billionaire investing legend Warren Buffett.

8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com