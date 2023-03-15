15 Best Jobs for Remote Workers

Best jobs to work remotely Remote work can free up your hours for better work-life balance, improve your quality of…

Best jobs to work remotely

Remote work can free up your hours for better work-life balance, improve your quality of life and may even enable you to work from another part of the country or abroad. Working from home is also desirable as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in 2023.

The jobs on this list are from the 100 Best Jobs of 2023, which also takes into consideration stress levels, low unemployment rates, work-life balance and other factors. Many require a bachelor’s degree or other higher education to get started. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $120,730

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Some software developers are able to work from home since they work with programmers to write code on the computer, or they write code themselves. They may also use tools like GitHub to build and test. They work with clients to produce software applications and upgrades.

You can get started in this role with a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as computer and information technology, though some employers may also prefer a master’s degree. Software developer is ranked No. 1 in 100 Best Jobs, No. 1 in Best STEM Jobs and No. 1 in Best Technology Jobs.

Learn more about software developers. A few well-known companies that hire software developers and offer remote work opportunities include Activision Blizzard, Marvell Technology and Oracle.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $102,600

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Information security analysts may work remotely to monitor a company’s computer networks and security. They stay up to date on security best practices for their company, keep an eye out for system threats and make recommendations for security improvements.

Information security analyst ranks No. 2 in Best Technology Jobs, No. 5 in 100 Best Jobs and No. 5 Best STEM Jobs.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Financial Manager

Median Salary: $131,710

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial managers that work from home monitor accounts and provide financial advice remotely. They keep an eye on finances for an organization and make reports on financial activity. There are treasurers, cash managers, controllers and other types of financial managers. Usually, you need five years of experience as well as a bachelor’s degree to get started.

Financial manager ranks No. 2 in Best Business Jobs and No. 7 in 100 Best Jobs.

Learn more about financial managers.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $77,030

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Web developers are able to work remotely on websites to make sure they are effective for business, health care, technology, education or whatever service it provides. Web developers also look at site navigation, content, SEO, traffic and other areas. They can telework to access content management and project management systems from home or other locations outside of the office to smoothly keep websites running and clients happy.

Web developer ranks No. 4 in Best Technology Jobs, No. 7 in Best STEM Jobs and No. 9 in 100 Best Jobs.

Learn more about web developers.

IT Manager

Median Salary: $159,010

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

IT managers may work remotely to decide the overall direction for information technology in a company. This includes managing maintenance tasks and planning upgrades with executive leaders. They manage skilled teams of developers, information security analysts and others. These tasks can all be done online using a computer.

Most IT managers have a master’s degree, but they can get started with a bachelor’s degree in a related field and additional work experience. IT manager is No. 3 in Best Technology Jobs, No. 6 in Best STEM Jobs and No. 8 in 100 Best Jobs.

Learn more about IT managers.

Market Research Analyst

Median Salary: $63,920

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Market research analysts may work to help businesses understand product and market trends. They can work remotely online to collect data on a company’s competitors, consumers and market standing. They use this to determine how businesses should market their product.

A bachelor’s degree is required to get started in this role, though some employers will want applicants to have a master’s degree. Market research analyst ranks No. 3 in Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about market research analysts.

Management Analyst

Median Salary: $93,000

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Management analysts or management consultants should have a bachelor’s degree and years of experience in a related role. They help businesses improve how they work, increasing profit and efficiency. Some are able to work remotely to collaborate with management, review finances and problem-solve other areas.

This role will see 11.4% employment growth over the next decade and ranks No. 5 in Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about management analysts.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median Salary: $99,270

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Computer systems analysts should have a bachelor’s degree in a related field, but a degree in another area combined with relevant work experience is also acceptable. This is another tech job that can be done from beyond the office. They can work remotely to research which software and hardware would benefit their organization. They also test the technology and help guide managers in deciding what to purchase.

This job ranks No. 5 in Best Technology Jobs and No. 10 in Best STEM Jobs.

Learn more about computer systems analysts.

Financial Advisor

Median Salary: $94,170

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial advisor ranks No. 6 in Best Business Jobs. They may work remotely with clients to help plan their futures financially. This could include emails or calls providing advice on retirement plans, investments, taxes and other monetary planning. They can get started with a bachelor’s degree, but a master’s degree may be preferred for advancement in this profession.

Learn more about financial advisors. Well-known companies that hire financial advisors and offer remote work opportunities include Blackrock and Citigroup.

Data Scientist

Median Salary: $100,910

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Data scientists make prediction models and review data on a computer, so working remotely is a possibility. They create algorithms, or instructions for computers to analyze data, then test them.

Data scientists can enter the role with a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as statistics or mathematics, but some employers require a master’s or a doctorate. Data scientists may work in a number of different industries, including health care, entertainment and tech companies.

Data Scientist ranks No. 6 in Best Technology Jobs.

Learn more about data scientists. Well-known companies that hire data scientists and offer remote work opportunities include Atlassian and Intuit.

Financial Analyst

Median Salary: $81,730

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial analysts have a low 1.2% unemployment rate and this role also ranks No. 7 in Best Business Jobs. Financial analysts make recommendations on investments to businesses by keeping an eye on the economy and financial trends. They may specialize in certain areas as financial risk specialists, fund or portfolio managers, and there are several other options.

The endgame is to generate profit for the business they work for and this may be done in a remote setting. They may make financial reports, review data or help with regulatory compliance, all online. At times, they may be asked to come into the office to present findings.

Learn more about financial analysts.

Epidemiologist/Medical Scientist

Median Salary: $78,830

Education Required: Master’s degree

Depending on the employer, some epidemiologists and medical scientists are able to work from home. They protect public health by researching instances of disease and injury with the goal of improving health outcomes. This is done through reviewing data, completing surveys and collaborating with other agents in health care and government to improve policies. They also do health education outreach.

Epidemiologist/medical scientist ranks No. 1 in Best Science Jobs and there’s a low 1.1% unemployment rate over the decade. They should have a master’s degree in public health or a related field. Some pursue doctorates.

Learn more about epidemiologists/medical scientists.

Actuary

Median Salary: $105,900

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Since actuaries assess risk using database and statistical modeling software, this is a job that can be done remotely. They help businesses, like insurance companies, evaluate risk and calculate the cost of related claims. They may serve as health or life insurance actuaries, focus on property, retirement, the public sector or other areas.

Actuary ranks No. 8 in Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about actuaries.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $82,360

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Operations research analyst ranks No. 9 in Best Business Jobs, and has a projected 10-year job growth rate of 23%, which is faster than the average. They may work remotely using quantitative models and special software to organize data on the productivity and operational cost of a business. The goal is to resolve a business problem, such as an inefficient production schedule, after gathering data and interviewing clients or staff.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

Database Administrator

Median Salary: $96,710

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Database administrators ensure data is stored securely, such as financial information. They also arrange for certain users to have access to the database, providing support and taking a look at functionality. Since this is all done on a computer, they may work remotely.

Database administrator ranks No. 7 in Best Technology Jobs, with a low 1.1% unemployment rate. They should have a bachelor’s degree in information technology or a related field to get started.

Learn more about database administrators.

Update 03/09/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.