Preparing for Surgery: How to Improve Your Recovery

How to work with your doctor to prepare for a successful post-operation recovery

Undergoing surgery understandably produces anxiety for many people. No one likes the idea of an invasive procedure, but sometimes they are necessary to treat an array of conditions. Likewise, recovering from surgery can be challenging. Depending on the nature of the procedure, recovering from surgery can take weeks to months.

Fortunately, patients can work closely with their health care providers to prepare for a smooth post-surgery recovery.

Here are 12 tips health care experts recommend for a successful recovery after surgery:

1. Attain a healthy pre-surgery weight.

Being at a healthy weight at the time of your surgery helps your chances of avoiding postoperative complications. In fact, research suggests that patients do better overall when they are at a healthy weight.

In a 2018 meta-analysis published in the Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery, researchers found that obesity prolongs operative time and is a risk factor for certain short?term postoperative outcomes, depending on the surgery.

A body mass index of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered to be in the healthy weight range, while a BMI of 30 or greater is considered to be in the obese range, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To calculate your BMI, divide your weight (in kilograms) by the square of your height (in meters).

On the flip side, being underweight — a BMI of less than 18.5 — can also be a risk factor for surgical complications.

“The risk of wound infection decreases and the ability to move around and speed up your recovery is so much better when the patient is closer to an ideal body weight,” says board-certified general and colorectal surgeon Dr. Tracey Childs, vice chair of surgery at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

2. Beware the dangers of being malnourished.

For some patients, getting enough calories and maintaining a minimum healthy weight before their surgery is especially important.

“Many patients are coming for cancer surgery and have just completed chemotherapy (or radiation) that has left them underweight. It’s very difficult to heal from surgery and maintain healthy immune status when malnourished,” says Dr. Joyce A. Wahr, a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Minnesota.

Patients who need more nutrition should focus on eating calorie-dense foods before their surgery. Such patients can consume nutrient- and calorie-dense drinks, such as breakfast drinks, two to three times a day, Wahr says. For example, peanut butter blended with an Ensure chocolate drink is a delicious, high-calorie drink rich in nutrients.

Wahr recommends that patients consult a registered dietitian to help them develop a healthy eating plan that provides the nutrition and calories they need before their surgery.

3. Drink clear liquids up to two hours before your surgery.

In its 2023 Practice Guidelines for Pre-Operative Fasting, the American Society of Anesthesiologists specifically recommends that all healthy patients drink carbohydrate-containing clear liquids until two hours before surgery. Experts say clear liquids that are good to drink before surgery include water, clear tea and fruit juice. Drinking clear liquids prior to surgery has been shown to reduce hunger, nausea and thirst, as well as ease anxiety.

“Thirst is an incredibly powerful drive,” Wahr says. “When we are thirsty and not permitted to drink, it can be really miserable. That’s especially true for children, who don’t understand why they aren’t allowed to drink anything.”

In addition to water, tea and juice, there are pre-surgery drinks that you can buy without a prescription. For example, Ensure Pre-Surgery is a clear carbohydrate beverage that has been formulated to help patients prepare before and after surgery. The drink contains 50 grams of carbohydrates to improve surgical outcomes and to help patients avoid dehydration that can occur during the preoperative fasting period. Such drinks are often sold in many drug stores and are also available for purchase online without a prescription.

4. Consume the protein your body needs.

Eating enough protein prior to your operation helps support your immunity, promotes wound healing and assists in maintaining muscle mass. All of that can help you get back on your feet sooner, says Lauren Sullivan, clinical nutrition manager of Inpatient Nutrition Therapy at Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

“Protein is a fuel source for the body,” she says. “It supports tissue, muscles, organs, your immune system, hair, skin, nails and a lot of other things. Higher protein intake is needed prior to surgery to provide the body with the building blocks needed to heal and repair itself during recovery.”

A person anticipating surgery should eat at least 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. For example, a 150-pound patient would need to eat at least 82 grams of protein daily.

Good sources of protein include:

— Beans.

— Dairy products.

— Eggs.

— Fish.

— Lean meat.

— Legumes.

— Nuts.

— Skinless chicken.

5. Think about pain management before your procedure.

Depending on the procedure, some patients will have minimal pain and discomfort after their procedure. Others will experience significant pain. It’s important to think about pain management before undergoing surgery.

“Pain after surgery is something that a lot of patients fear. Knowing how to make good decisions about your options, especially non-opioid ones, will help you feel better and make the best progress,” says Sterling Elliott, clinical pharmacist lead at Northwestern Medicine and assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Patients may have varying degrees of pain and loss of functionality that comes with it.

A patient who has, say, surgery to reduce an enlarged prostate may feel little to no post-surgery pain and loss of functionality. However, someone who undergoes a hip replacement procedure or knee replacement surgery, on the other hand, may experience significant pain and, in the short term, loss of functionality.

Patients should ask their surgeon and their pharmacist about the best options for managing post-surgery pain. Among other issues, patients should become educated on the dangers of using opioids, which are painkillers associated with misuse and dependence. Patients should also ask their health care providers how to recognize when pain is affecting their functionality.

“There’s power in understanding how and when to use opioids,” Elliott says. “There’s power in knowing when another option is best. Ultimately, thoughtful decision-making will be best for your recovery.”

6. Before your surgery, eat plenty of plant-based foods.

In the days and weeks before your procedure, it’s a good idea to eat plenty of plant-based foods. In addition to providing dietary fiber, vegetables and fruits contain lots of healthy nutrients, including compounds called phytochemicals that reduce the risk for inflammation, says Anne VanBeber, a professor of nutritional sciences at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

Plant-based foods are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help your body heal from surgery. For example, foods high in vitamin C can help to rebuild collagen, which is the building block of our skin, VanBeber says.

Healthy plant-based foods include:

— Barley.

— Bell peppers.

— Blueberries.

— Blackberries.

— Broccoli.

— Carrots.

— Cauliflower.

— Citrus fruits.

— Mangoes.

— Nuts.

— Oats.

— Spinach.

— Strawberries.

— Quinoa.

7. Plan on eating enough fiber after your surgery.

The combination of pain medications and reduced physical activity post-surgery can often cause constipation. As a result, hospitals no longer typically require patients to have a bowel movement before being discharged, Childs says.

Consuming enough fiber and avoiding narcotic pain medications, which are associated with constipation, can help you maintain regularity after surgery. Additionally, eating a high-fiber diet may help fight inflammation, according to research published in May 2020 in the journal Nutrition Reviews.

To prepare for a successful recovery after surgery, plan on consuming healthy, plant-based foods that are high in fiber, including:

— Beans (black beans, garbanzo beans, kidney beans, pinto beans, red beans).

— Fruits.

— Lentils.

— Nuts.

— Whole grains (barley, brown rice, buckwheat, millet, oats, quinoa).

— Vegetables.

8. Avoid sugary foods.

Added sugar provides empty calories. Excessive sugar intake may lead to insulin resistance or elevated blood glucose levels, which are associated with diabetes. For patients undergoing surgery, elevated blood glucose levels can reduce healing and promote infection.

“There is nothing nutritious about (sugar),” Sullivan says.

You should avoid treats with added sugar — such as cake, fruit pies, cookies, muffins and candy — before and after surgery. Consuming fruits that contain natural sugars, on the other hand, is different because apples, blackberries, blueberries, citrus fruits and an array of other fruits provide plenty of nutrients, including fiber, which is important to your post-surgery recovery.

9. Stop smoking and vaping.

People who smoke or vape tobacco or cannabis right before their surgery have a much greater chance of developing a surgical site infection than nonsmokers, research suggests. A 2017 meta-analysis published in the journal Surgical Infections evaluated 26 studies involving more than 67,000 patients and found that smoking increases the risk of surgical site infection after surgery.

Research shows that smoking and vaping impairs blood flow function, which can lead to complications such as:

— Death.

— Heart attack.

— Impaired wound healing.

— Shock.

— Stroke.

Conversely, individuals who quit smoking have a better chance of a successful surgery, according to research published in 2020 by the World Health Organization, the University of Newcastle, Australia and the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists. The study showed that eliminating tobacco for four weeks prior to surgery led to improved blood flow throughout the body to essential organs and improved health outcomes by 19%.

Childs suggests talking to your surgeon about ways to quit smoking or vaping as soon as the surgery is scheduled. For additional support, the American College of Surgeons has a program to help their surgery patients and their physicians collaborate to achieve this health goal using various strategies, including nicotine cessation products and mindfulness techniques, to help patients and their physicians collaborate to achieve this health goal.

10. Increase your physical activity before your procedure.

Getting enough exercise is important to maintaining good health. Moving your body is especially important in the days before you’re scheduled to undergo surgery.

“I’d like all patients to increase their physical activity level in the week before their surgery,” Wahr says.

In the week before your surgery, make a point of walking at least 30 minutes every day, she says. If you have a favorite form of exercise, like swimming or playing tennis, continue your usual exercise regimen.

“Sometimes people think they should become inactive because they’re about to have surgery,” Wahr says. “We encourage patients who are active to continue to be active, and those who have a low level of activity to increase it.”

Keeping your body in shape and accustomed to physical activity can help you bounce back after the operation. Physical inactivity following an operation can make some patients vulnerable to potentially deadly blood clots.

11. Continue taking your prescribed medications.

Unless your surgeon or physician advises you otherwise, keep taking your prescribed medications as usual. It’s important to keep in mind that your surgeon needs to be fully aware of all the medications you’re taking and the dosages.

“Though it is becoming less common, some patients think they need to halt all medications in order to prepare for surgery, and it can have dire consequences,” says Dr. Neel Anand, professor of orthopedic surgery and co-director of spine trauma at Cedars-Sinai Spine Center in Los Angeles. “This is one decision you don’t have to make yourself. Leave it to the experts.”

12. Communicate with your surgeon.

Typically, before your procedure, your surgeon will provide instructions to help you prepare for your recovery. These days, all this information is often provided through a digital portal, but you can ask for a printed copy if that’s more comfortable for you, Childs says. You can go over the instructions with your surgeon or the physician’s staff to make sure you understand them. At home, reread the instructions to make sure you understand them and call the doctor’s office if you have any questions.

“Remember, not every surgery is the same nor are the postoperative instructions for recovery,” Childs says.

These days, technology can connect patients with their surgeons and other health care providers, allowing them to jointly develop a plan for a successful post-operation recovery. A patient engagement app, like Twistle, can come in handy for getting in touch with your care team and for sending reminders about upcoming appointments.

After the surgery, the app sends patients check-in questions. Doctors can get in touch immediately to resolve any alarming issues, like pre-surgery anxiety or unexpected pain.

“It keeps us connected and makes patients feel very cared for,” Childs says.

