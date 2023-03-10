Best Superfoods for Seniors

You are what you eat The adage is true: To stay healthy, you need to eat right. That advice becomes…

You are what you eat

The adage is true: To stay healthy, you need to eat right. That advice becomes especially important as you get older. Seniors in particular need to eat a variety of healthy foods to maintain strength, bone mass and cognitive function, all of which can decline as the body ages.

The good news is that there are lots of tasty superfoods that can help you improve your health as you age.

What is a superfood?

Spoiler: There is no specific definition for “superfood” in the scientific community.

“The word ‘superfood’ isn’t scientifically based or regulated,” explains Alison Liggett Neov, a registered dietitian with Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia. “However, there are many nutrient-dense foods that are great to include regularly in your diet.”

Reema Kanda, a registered dietitian nutritionist with the Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, California, adds that superfoods, or “functional foods,” provide an extra boost of nutrients.

“(These) are everyday foods,” she says. “The field of functional foods has evolved and includes diversity.”

As a whole, registered dietitian nutritionists are going to be pretty careful in terms of “putting a halo on one food over another,” explains Monique Richard, a Johnson City, Tennessee-based registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in integrative and functional medicine. “(Foods) are all working together a little differently.”

Why superfoods are important for older adults

Getting older can lead to a number of anatomical and physiological changes. Kanda notes that aging brings a declining need for calories — a measure of energy — due to several factors, including:

—Digestive issues such as constipation. Aging affects all functions of your gastrointestinal system, including motility (or how food passes through your system), enzyme and hormone secretion, digestion and absorption, according to a 2019 study. The study cites an increase in the prevalence of constipation, particularly among elderly populations, due to decreased mobility, cognitive impairment, comorbid (or simultaneous) medical issues, medication use and dietary changes.

— Age-related muscle mass loss, a condition also called sarcopenia. A review published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews notes two major factors that contribute to muscle mass loss in aging individuals: atrophy and loss of muscle fibers. Researchers have also pointed to decreases in certain hormone levels as a possible contributor.

— Osteopenia and osteoporosis, two conditions in which the bones become brittle and more likely to fracture. A number of factors have been shown to impact bone mass loss as you age, including genetics, nutrition, lifestyle and comorbidities, as noted in a 2018 study. The study says that osteopenia, or bone mass loss, often progresses to osteoporosis, which is characterized by reduced bone mineral density and an increased rate of bone loss.

As you navigate these changes in your body, ensuring your diet contains nutrient-dense foods becomes critical. Getting all the various vitamins and minerals you need from foods that don’t provide excess calories, sugar, fat and preservatives can help you manage your weight and live a healthier life. These 11 foods can help:

1. Dark green leafy vegetables

Plants are great to include in seniors’ diets, and dark leafy greens lead the way because they contain large quantities of antioxidants. “Foods high in antioxidants, such as dark green leafy vegetables and berries, assist in removing free radicals from the body,” Liggett Neov says.

Free radicals are unstable molecules in the body that can build up in cells and cause damage to other cells. Fighting off free radicals can lower your risk for many different diseases associated with aging, including diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Liggett Neov adds that leafy green vegetables are also high in vitamin K, which helps blood clot and protects bones from osteoporosis.

Examples of dark leafy greens include:

— Arugula.

— Bok choy.

— Chard.

— Collard greens.

— Kale.

— Spinach.

— Swiss chard.

— Watercress.

Lori Chong, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says that “these nutritional powerhouses provide carotenoids,” a type of antioxidant particularly protective against oxidative damage in the eyes.

Leafy greens are also rich in:

— Folate, which can help protect against cardiovascular disease, cancer and cognitive impairment.

— Magnesium, which is involved in a wide array of metabolic processes throughout the body and helps prevent Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and sarcopenia.

— Potassium, which can reduce high blood pressure.

— Vitamin K, which is “critical for getting calcium out of our arteries and into our bones, so it’s helpful for preventing cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis,” Chong says.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommends that seniors consume 2.5 cups of vegetables and 2 cups of fruit each day.

2. Blueberries

Foods that are high in antioxidants and polyphenols — compounds typically found in plant-based foods– are particularly beneficial for humans.

“Categories of these types of foods are going to be your berry family,” Richard says.

Types of berries to incorporate into your diet include:

— Blueberries.

— Cranberries.

— Goji berries.

— Strawberries.

— Blackberries.

— Raspberries.

Different types of berries may vary in their nutrient profile, but “they’re all going to be very similar in how potent and powerful they can be,” Richard says.

Blueberries, for example, are a great inclusion because they have high levels of phytochemicals and an antioxidant profile that promotes bone and brain health, Kanda says. “Several animal and human studies have demonstrated a diet rich in blueberries has positive neurocognitive effects,” meaning that these tiny berries may help you stave off age-related memory decline.

Antioxidant-rich foods — like blueberries — may also potentially represent one strategy for slowing down age-related bone loss and improving your bones’ ability to heal.

“Some causes of bone loss can be attributed to increased oxidative stress through the aging process,” Kanda explains. “Several studies have identified greater fruit intake with decreased fracture risk, greater bone mineral density and decreased bone turnover.”

Kailey Proctor, an oncology dietitian at City of Hope in Southern California, agrees that blueberries “pack a nutritional punch. One cup contains only about 85 calories and 4 grams of fiber.”

When considering if you’re getting enough berries in your diet, Richard recommends asking yourself:

— Are you consuming any type of berry?

— What form is it?

— Does it have a lot of sugar added?

— Is it organic, or is it processed?

Consuming high-quality, minimally processed produce helps ensure you’re receiving optimal levels of nutrients.

Proctor recommends eating a half to a full cup of blueberries (or your preferred berry) per day.

3. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are part of the cruciferous family of vegetables and are chock full of antioxidants that can help prevent cellular damage. Brussels sprouts are also high in fiber, which helps promote regular bowel movements and can help you maintain a healthy weight by increasing the feeling of fullness on relatively few calories.

Four to six sprouts per day is all it takes to get that powerful nutrient punch, and they’re delicious when prepared simply. Cut them in half, toss in olive oil, add a pinch of salt, a dash of pepper and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and roast at 375 degrees for about 20 to 25 minutes. Flip them over halfway through, and you’re good to go.

Another popular yet simple way to serve Brussels sprouts is by shredding them, either with a food processor or by finely chopping them with a knife if you don’t have a processor on hand.

You can blend a slaw-like salad by tossing the shredded sprouts with dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, goat cheese and a light salad dressing. You could also sauté them with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and add sliced almonds to serve.

If you just don’t like Brussels sprouts, other cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower and broccoli, are also good choices.

Chong recommends “a daily salad with one or more of the cruciferous greens (like kale, Swiss chard, watercress or arugula) with beans and any other vegetables you like, plus walnuts or hemp seeds sprinkled on top.”

4. Salmon

Liggett Neov says fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, “which help decrease your risk for heart disease. It’s also a great source of protein, a macronutrient that’s essential to maintaining muscle mass and strength.”

This is important at any age, but especially later in life.

“Our bodies tend to process protein less efficiently as we age, which is why it’s important to have a protein-rich food source with each meal,” Liggett Neov says.

For a simple dinner or lunch option, she recommends baking salmon on a sheet pan with asparagus and potatoes:

— Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

— Coat the sliced potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

— Bake for 10 minutes on a sheet pan.

— Add marinated salmon fillets and asparagus to the sheet pan, and bake for an additional 15 minutes.

— Serve immediately with sliced lemon wedges.

5. Beets

Pam Hartnett, a Ridgefield, Connecticut-based registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of the Vitality Dietitians, says that beets can help you beat aging. “Beets and beet juice are underappreciated superfoods that reduce your risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, and improve your cognitive function.”

Beets have this effect because they offer “potent antioxidant properties that help protect your body against harmful free radicals, which in turn helps prevent chronic disease and inflammation,” Hartnett explains.

For example, the nitrates in beets improve circulation, which can help lower blood pressure and improve memory and brain function. Beets are also high in fiber (though Hartnett notes that beet juice has the fiber removed), which helps your gut stay healthy and function properly. This high fiber content may also help reduce cholesterol levels.

While there’s no specific dose of beets that’s yet been deemed best, Hartnett recommends consuming one to two large beets or three to four small beets per day. “Alternatively, a 6- to 8-ounce glass of beet juice provides similar results,” minus the fiber.

If you’re looking for ways to boost your beet intake, Hartnett recommends buying them pre-cooked or canned and adding them to salads. “You can also blend them into smoothies or juice them if you have a juicer. Beet juice is surprisingly delicious.”

6. Eggs

Eggs have been both reviled and praised over the years, and many people have settled on just eating egg whites to get a good protein boost without the cholesterol found in the yolks.

But Liggett Neov says that “most of the nutritional benefits in eggs can be found in the egg yolk, so please eat the whole egg, not just the egg whites.”

Egg yolks are rich in:

— Selenium, which helps protect the body from infection and damage caused by free radicals. Seafood is also a rich source of selenium.

— Vitamin D, which promotes calcium absorption and is needed for bone growth. Without enough vitamin D, your bones can soften and become thin or brittle.

— Vitamin B6, which plays a role in metabolic function.

— Vitamin B12, which keeps blood and nerve cells healthy in your body.

— Choline, an essential nutrient that’s important for older adults “because it plays a role in regulating memory and mood,” Liggett Neov says. Each egg yolk contains 140 milligrams of choline, which is about 28% of your daily needs.

“Fill up on protein first thing in the morning to start your day off right,” she says.

She recommends scrambled eggs with vegetables.

“Sauté vegetables like bell peppers, onions and spinach over medium heat in a lightly greased skillet until they have softened,” Liggett Neov says. “Add two eggs that have been beaten with a tablespoon of milk and a touch of salt and pepper. Cook until set. Serve with a bowl of fresh berries and yogurt for additional protein, probiotics and antioxidants.”

7. Plain Greek yogurt

“Greek yogurt is a functional food because it’s so versatile,” Kanda says. “It has more protein compared to regular yogurt, and a 6-ounce serving is almost equivalent to a 3-ounce serving of meat. Therefore, its high protein content can support prevention of sarcopenia.”

One cup of Greek yogurt contains 17 grams of protein and about 20% of the recommend daily intake of calcium, which is important for older adults looking to strengthen bones to prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis.

Greek yogurt also contains probiotics that keep the digestive tract healthy.

“The more we learn about probiotics, the more benefits we’re seeing as our gut health can impact other health conditions,” Proctor says.

Yogurt tends to have less milk-sugar lactose, so if you’re lactose intolerant, Kanda says you may find yogurt to be easier to digest than cow’s milk.

“Fat can help increase satiety, control blood sugar levels and assist your body in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin D,” she explains. “Top your yogurt with berries if you need to naturally sweeten it. If you cannot tolerate dairy, another food group high in probiotics (is) fermented vegetables, like sauerkraut.”

Aim to eat 6 to 8 ounces of yogurt each day. It makes a great breakfast with the addition of some granola and berries. You can also substitute it for sour cream in various recipes, such as tacos.

8. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are excellent plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Walnuts, ground flax seeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds are all good options.

But it isn’t always enough just to eat more omega-3s. “Most people also need to actively work on decreasing those foods that are high in omega-6 (fats),” Chong adds.

While your body needs some omega-6 fatty acids, and some foods that are high in these essential fats are very healthy, you do need to be careful to keep the ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids in balance.

In other words, healthy sources of omega-6 fatty acids, such as avocado and walnuts, are better choices than foods that have been fried in vegetable oils, such as sunflower, corn, soybean and cottonseed oils. Examples include baked goods, potato chips, corn chips and other fried snack foods such as onion rings and French fries.

Amanda Baker Lemein, a registered dietitian based in Chicago who works with the National Peanut Board, recommends peanuts as an “affordable, accessible option. Peanuts are the highest protein nut with 7 grams per serving, and (they) offer over 30 micronutrients.” Because they tend to be less expensive than other nuts, they can be an especially good choice “for seniors who may be retired or on limited incomes.”

9. Beans

Another great plant-based source of nutrients is beans.

“Beans — including edamame — and lentils are our highest fiber foods,” Chong says. “Fiber protects against cancer, weight gain, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Most Americans need more fiber from whole plant foods, not supplements.”

Chong recommends making a simple bean salad by opening any can of beans, rinsing well and adding:

— ½ to 1 cup of any mixture of vegetables.

— 1 tablespoon olive oil.

— 1 tablespoon vinegar or lime juice.

Any fresh or dried herb, such as cilantro or parsley.

“For example, you might try great northern beans, kale, tomatoes, red onion, olive oil, white wine vinegar and cilantro,” says Chong. “You can eat this as a side dish to your main protein, eat it for a quick snack or add it to salad greens for a really quick salad.”

Incorporating beans into existing dishes is another easy way to up your bean intake. For example, stir them into soup, add them to your chicken quesadillas or mix them into a red tomato sauce poured over pasta.

10. Whole grains

Whole grains are also something of a superfood, especially when compared to their refined counterparts.

“We miss so many nutrients when a grain is refined to make the white, refined product,” Chong says.

Substituting whole grains for refined grains will boost your intake of several important nutrients including:

— Fiber.

— Folate.

— Iron.

— Magnesium.

— Potassium.

— Protein.

— Vitamin B1 (thiamin).

— Vitamin B2 (riboflavin).

— Vitamin B3 (niacin).

— Vitamin B6.

— Vitamin E.

Chong recommends trying “a new-to-you whole grain in place of pasta or white rice, such as quinoa, barley, bulgur, farro or millet. Don’t be afraid to experiment!”

And be sure to reach for that breakfast staple of oats regularly.

“Eat oatmeal routinely for breakfast or an afternoon snack,” Chong. “Buy it plain, either rolled oats or steel-cut. Sweeten it naturally with berries or other fruit.”

11. Garlic, herbs and spices

Garlic and ginger fall into that “superfood category” because they are “so multifaceted in what they can do and how they benefit us,” Richard says.

The allium family — which includes vegetables like garlic, onions, chives and scallions — has a lot of antimicrobial, antibacterial and antifungal benefits when consumed, Richard explains, and they could possibly support immune health.

Although they may be pungent in scent, allium vegetables add a rich flavor to any dish.

Eat a varied, balanced diet.

In general, it’s not about focusing on one or two things. Instead, you’re trying to look at the totality of everything together, Richard says.

“Instead of focusing on fad diets that cut out major food groups, it’s important to try to have a balanced plate,” Liggett Neov adds. “A balanced plate would contain ¼ protein, ¼ whole grain and ½ fruits or vegetables. This diet plan is easy to follow and will help ensure that you have adequate fiber, protein and a variety of fruits and vegetables each day.”

Michelle Saari, a registered dietitian and founder of the Dietitian Prescription, a nutritional consultancy based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, notes that the more veggies you can eat, the better. “Try to focus more on the non-starchy vegetables when making up half your plate. Think of incorporating beautiful, vibrant colors.”

Eat the rainbow, and don’t be stingy.

“I try not to advise my clients on portion sizes of vegetables. As many as you want to have, go for it!” Saari adds. “The standard recommendation is seven to eight servings daily, but I am skeptical that anyone wants to portion out their vegetables and find out how much a portion size is. Instead, just focus on filling half your plate at meals with vegetables.”

She also recommends shopping in season. “You can save a good amount of money if when you go to the grocery store, you simply pick the vegetables that are in season and on sale. Fresh, frozen, canned, all sources of vegetables are great.”

Consider calories and nutrients.

One of the challenges of ensuring good nutrition in your golden years is getting your nutrients without excess calories. Adrien Paczosa, a registered dietitian and chief clinical officer of Nourish, a telehealth nutritional counseling company based in Austin, Texas, says that “due to reductions in body mass and energy used for normal physiological processes, older adults have reduced caloric requirements compared to individuals of other ages.”

These reduced caloric requirements are of course dependent on a range of factors, such as activity level. Generally speaking, however, healthy eating for older adults means opting for nutrient-rich foods that are lower in calories.

“In general, older adults should aim for a roughly 2,000-calorie diet, where 45% to 65% of your daily calories come from carbs, 20% to 35% from fats and 10% to 35% from protein,” Paczosa says.

She also recommends that older women in particular keep an eye on their calcium intake. “Calcium needs are one major difference in intake requirements between men and women over 50 years old since (women) have a higher risk of osteoporosis than men do post-menopause due to the hormonal changes that occur. However, calcium is still important for both men and women as it is imperative for heart and muscle health and more.”

In addition, aim to keep your total sodium intake below 2,300 milligrams per day, with a goal of lowering your intake to 1,500 milligrams per day. And limit alcohol to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Lemein recommends talking with a registered dietitian to determine your exact needs. “Older women and men need between 5- and 5.5-ounce equivalents of protein foods daily, preferably spread throughout the day. Adequate protein helps with maintaining muscle mass, which we lose with age and has been linked to bone health too.”

She also recommends talking with your physician or a dietitian about whether supplementing with vitamin D, an essential nutrient that helps keep bones strong, is a good choice for your situation.

Go for good combinations.

It’s also important to note that when you eat a food, you’re not just eating one nutrient, but rather a whole range of compounds. Combining certain foods can help you augment the benefits of each.

Blueberries and Greek yogurt are easy and healthful ingredients that can enhance a simple meal or snack and don’t require slicing or peeling.

Kanda recommends the following recipe to prepare a superfood-packed brunch for four guests.

Blueberry Greek Yogurt Parfait

— 2 cups blueberries.

— ¼ cup sugar.

— 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar.

— 2 cups low-fat yogurt or low-fat Greek yogurt.

— 1 tablespoon unshelled pistachios, finely chopped.

1. Combine the blueberries, sugar, lime juice and balsamic vinegar in a medium saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium heat.

2. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, until the liquid has reduced and the blueberries have cooked down to a jam-like consistency. Allow the mixture to cool. You should have about 1 cup of thick sauce.

3. Spoon ¼ cup of yogurt into the bottom of each four tumblers or parfait glasses. Top with 2 tablespoons of the blueberry sauce. Make another ¼ cup layer of yogurt on top of the blueberry sauce, and finish with another 2 tablespoon layer of blueberry sauce.

4. Cover tightly, and chill for at least one hour. Just before serving, sprinkle finely chopped pistachios over the top.

Get expert advice tailored to your situation.

The best way to make sure your diet includes the right superfoods to keep you healthy in the long term is by working with a registered dietitian nutritionist who can guide you on what and how much to eat.

“Dietitians can help clients make wise decisions about food by judging the value of individual foods within the total dietary framework,” Kanda says. “No single food, no matter how super it claims to be, can take the place of the importance of a combination of nutrients from all major food groups.”

Working with an RDN can also help you figure out your individual needs. “(They) really understand where you’re at and where you’re at compared to your goals and your overall intake,” Richard says. “That’s really going to be beneficial because everybody comes from a different walk of life.”

People have different ages, come from different circumstances, experience different health conditions and have different goals, she adds. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Lastly, Chong urges you to look at food as more than just calories and nutrients. “It’s information for your genes and your cells. The information — food — you give your body turns up or turns down inflammation.”

Lowering inflammation can reduce your risk of many diseases associated with aging, including diabetes, heart disease, cancer and dementia.

11 superfoods for older adults

— Dark leafy greens.

— Blueberries.

— Brussels sprouts.

— Salmon.

— Beets.

— Eggs.

— Plain Greek yogurt.

— Nuts and seeds.

— Beans.

— Whole grains.

— Garlic, herbs and spices.

More from U.S. News

Healthy High-Fat Foods

Foods That Age You

Food Cravings That Wreck Your Diet

Best Superfoods for Seniors originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 02/10/23: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that sulforaphane is found in cruciferous vegetables.

Update 03/21/23: This piece was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.