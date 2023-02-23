Universal Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported net income…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported net income of $25.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $330.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.3 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

