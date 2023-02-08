Trimble: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85.6 million.…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $856.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $872.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $449.7 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.86 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion.

