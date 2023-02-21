StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million,…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $34.3 million, or 90 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $130.6 million.

