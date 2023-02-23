Quanta Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $162.6 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $162.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $491.2 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.07 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.4 billion to $18.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.