Primerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $131.8 million. On…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $131.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $686.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $684.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $691.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $373 million, or $9.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.