Pediatrix Medical Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $513.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.3 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

