NiSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $244.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 50 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $804.1 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.85 billion.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share.

