New Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $16.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $162.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $66.8 million, or 10 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $604.4 million.

