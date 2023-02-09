Mohawk Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.5…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.2 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mohawk Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.34. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.44.

