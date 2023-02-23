Moderna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.47 billion. The…

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $3.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.66 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.36 billion, or $20.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.26 billion.

