Mativ Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $660.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.5 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.