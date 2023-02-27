Koppers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.8 million. On a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $482.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.4 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Koppers expects full-year revenue of $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.