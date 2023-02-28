Invitae: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $99.8 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $99.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.11 billion, or $13.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $516.3 million.

