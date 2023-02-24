Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. declined 30 cents at $7.0825 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 10.25 cents at $6.50 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. declined 30 cents at $7.0825 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 10.25 cents at $6.50 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 7.75 cents at at $3.79 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 5.25 cents at $15.29 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.6520 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.8907 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell .18 cent at $.8602 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.