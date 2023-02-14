Grains lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. was down 6 cents at $7.86 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.75 cents at $6.8225 a…

Wheat for Mar. was down 6 cents at $7.86 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.75 cents at $6.8225 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 7.50 cents at $3.6575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 5.25 cents at $15.3750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .12 cents at $1.6215 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .55 cent at $1.8665 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .15 cent at $.7567 a pound.

