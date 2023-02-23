Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.75 cents at $7.3825 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 13.75 cents at $6.6025 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.75 cents at $7.3825 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 13.75 cents at $6.6025 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 7 cents at at $3.7125 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was off 5.25 cents at $15.3425 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.6515 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.25 cents at $1.8922 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.8620 a pound.

