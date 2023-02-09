Gates Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $84.9 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $84.9 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted revenue of $893.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $220.8 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

Gates Industrial expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.23 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.