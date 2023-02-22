DaVita HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $68.1 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $68.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $560.4 million, or $5.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.61 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $6.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA

