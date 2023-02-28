Cronos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $78.9 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $78.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $168.7 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $91.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRON

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.