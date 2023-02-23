Booking Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $31.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $24.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $20.97 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.06 billion, or $76.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.09 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $2,426.49, a decrease of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKNG

