AMC Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $287.7…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $287.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $990.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $973.6 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.91 billion.

AMC Entertainment shares have risen 75% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.14, a decrease of 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.